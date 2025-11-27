Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2025) - The Board of Directors of Rumbu Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: RMB), is pleased to announce the release of its Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, which have been filed on SEDAR. These quarterly results represent the third complete period of operations of the funeral homes previously acquired by Rumbu. Any questions with respect to the Financial Statements may be directed to the Chairman of Rumbu as noted below.

About Rumbu

Rumbu operates in the funeral home business in Western Canada and provides funeral and cremation related services to the public in its market area. Rumbu provides a vehicle to expand its funeral home business in Western Canada through the acquisition of additional funeral homes and partnering with owners of funeral homes.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable laws.

