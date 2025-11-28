

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen fell to a 1-week low of 181.52 against the euro and a 2-day low of 156.58 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 181.25 and 156.31, respectively.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen edged down to 207.20 and 194.50 from Thursday's closing quotes of 206.95 and 194.20, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slid to an 8-day low of 102.31, nearly a 1-year low of 89.64 and a 1-week low of 111.59 from yesterday's closing quotes of 102.14, 89.56 and 111.41, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 183.00 against the euro, 158.00 against the greenback, 208.00 against the pound, 195.00 against the franc, 103.00 against the aussie, 90.00 against the kiwi and 113.00 against the loonie.



