Lemonsoft Oyj: Lemonsoft Oyj strengthens its strategic focus and long-term financial targets

Lemonsoft Oyj has refined its strategy to better address the needs of different customer segments and to concentrate growth investments on its most attractive areas. The updated strategy is designed to strengthen Lemonsoft's long-term growth by improving the competitiveness, efficiency and profitability of its product portfolio, while streamlining the organization and clarifying a unified Group operating model.

The Company's Board of Directors has set the following long-term financial target for the strategy period ending in 2028:

Average annual adjusted EBIT growth of 25% during 2025-2028.

The company plans to achieve profit growth through (1) increasing market share in its core segments, (2) disciplined cost control, and (3) selective acquisitions. The balance between growth investments and cost control will be adjusted based on market conditions.

Strategic focus areas

Market leadership in focus segments

Lemonsoft will prioritize winning market share in Finnish SME manufacturing and wholesale by offering standard, industry-specific workflows, strong localization combined with high-quality implementation and customer support. Horizontal products continue to serve the broader SME base and reinforce competitiveness in the core industries. Participation in extended industries remains selective and driven by proven product-market fit in niche categories.

Category defining solutions

Lemonsoft will provide the most complete web-based ERP for SMEs, allowing customers to assemble the right solution from one family of products. Other Group's key products will also be front-runners in their own categories. AI will be embedded in daily workflows to deliver measurable productivity gains - removing manual steps, improving planning and guiding users to work more efficiently.

Organizational excellence

Lemonsoft will operate with clear company-wide goal setting, a consistent approach to resource allocation and a clear two-step model for portfolio management. Talent and further investments will be focused on the areas with the highest impact on growth and profitability, and best practices will be shared across the Group to improve quality, speed and customer satisfaction.

Value-driven M&A

Acquisitions remain a natural extension of the strategy. The Company will pursue acquisitions that close capability or geographic gaps, strengthen positions in chosen categories and meet strict return on invested capital thresholds. Integration will be executed with a standard model focused on commercial synergies, product interoperability and time-to-value.

The management team expands with the new strategy

To support the implementation of the new strategy, Lemonsoft announced on 6 October and 28 November that it will expand its management team. Chief Sales Officer Jarno Lehikoinen and Product Management Director Kari Yli-Hakuni will join the management team in December. Alpo Luostarinen, Kari Joki-Hollanti, Mari Erkkilä and Janne Tammi continue as members of the management team. Kari Joki-Hollanti's role will change from Chief Product Officer to Chief Development Officer, enabling a stronger focus on long-term development projects.

CEO comment

"SME customers expect vertical depth, local compliance, modern web-first workflows and high-quality service. Our updated strategy makes Lemonsoft the partner that delivers exactly that - while integrating AI into everyday processes to improve productivity. We are committed to profitable growth and to allocating capital where returns are strongest," says Alpo Luostarinen, CEO of Lemonsoft Oyj.

Webcast for investors and media

Lemonsoft will present its updated strategy and financial targets today 28 November 2025 at 13:00 EET in English in a webcast.

The webcast can be followed live at: https://lemonsoft.events.inderes.com/strategy-update

A recording of the event and the presentation materials will be available afterwards at: https://investors.lemonsoft.fi/

