Lemonsoft Oyj: Lemonsoft strengthens its management team

Lemonsoft Oyj strengthens its management team as of 1 December 2025. Kari Yli-Hakuni has been appointed Product Management Director and member of the management team. At the same time, Kari Joki-Hollanti will transition from Chief Product Officer to Chief Development Officer, enabling a stronger focus on long-term development projects.

Kari Yli-Hakuni joins Lemonsoft's management team as of 1 December 2025 and will be responsible for the entire Lemonsoft Oyj's product management organisation. Yli-Hakuni joined Lemonsoft in August 2025 and has recently served as ERP Product Manager. He has over 25 years of experience in ERP and SaaS product organisations. Prior to joining Lemonsoft, he served at Visma as Business Director and held several senior product management and consulting leadership roles.

The updated management team consists of the following people and roles:

Alpo Luostarinen, Chief Executive Officer

Kari Joki-Hollanti, Chief Development Officer

Mari Erkkilä, Chief Financial Officer

Janne Tammi, Chief Technology Officer

Jarno Lehikoinen, Chief Sales Officer (as of 8 December 2025)

Kari Yli-Hakuni, Product Management Director

