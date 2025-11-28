Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 28.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Internationale Expansion geplant: Medizintechnik aus dem Weltraum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C7S5 | ISIN: FI4000512678 | Ticker-Symbol: M36
Frankfurt
28.11.25 | 09:59
6,040 Euro
+0,33 % +0,020
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEMONSOFT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEMONSOFT OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0406,28010:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.11.2025 09:00 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lemonsoft Oyj: Lemonsoft strengthens its management team

Lemonsoft Oyj | Company Release | November 28, 2025 at 10:00:00 EET

Lemonsoft Oyj strengthens its management team as of 1 December 2025. Kari Yli-Hakuni has been appointed Product Management Director and member of the management team. At the same time, Kari Joki-Hollanti will transition from Chief Product Officer to Chief Development Officer, enabling a stronger focus on long-term development projects.

Kari Yli-Hakuni joins Lemonsoft's management team as of 1 December 2025 and will be responsible for the entire Lemonsoft Oyj's product management organisation. Yli-Hakuni joined Lemonsoft in August 2025 and has recently served as ERP Product Manager. He has over 25 years of experience in ERP and SaaS product organisations. Prior to joining Lemonsoft, he served at Visma as Business Director and held several senior product management and consulting leadership roles.

The updated management team consists of the following people and roles:

Alpo Luostarinen, Chief Executive Officer
Kari Joki-Hollanti, Chief Development Officer
Mari Erkkilä, Chief Financial Officer
Janne Tammi, Chief Technology Officer
Jarno Lehikoinen, Chief Sales Officer (as of 8 December 2025)
Kari Yli-Hakuni, Product Management Director

Further information

Alpo Luostarinen
CEO
alpo.luostarinen@lemonsoft.fi
+358 50 911 3507

Mari Erkkilä
CFO
mari.erkkila@lemonsoft.fi
+358 40 768 1415

Certified Adviser:
Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, +358 50 520 4098

About Us

Lemonsoft is a Finnish software company that designs, develops and sells ERP software solutions to streamline its customers' processes across different business lines and administration. The extensive offering of software solutions and related services enables the Company to provide its customers with holistic service. The Company's standardised and scalable software solutions are delivered mainly from the cloud and are based on the SaaS model in which customers pay a monthly service fee for the use of the software. The Company operates in the ERP software market in Finland primarily as a service provider for SMEs. The Company's customer base consists of customers from especially industrial manufacturing, wholesale and retail, professional services automation, construction and accounting.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.