Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 28.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Internationale Expansion geplant: Medizintechnik aus dem Weltraum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5MJ | ISIN: CA3565001086 | Ticker-Symbol: 1FH
Tradegate
28.11.25 | 09:06
9,190 Euro
-0,05 % -0,005
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0909,21011:51
9,0859,19510:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.11.2025 22:30 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Freehold Royalties Ltd.: Freehold Royalties Announces Departure of Chief Operating Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. ("Freehold" or the "Company") (TSX:FRU) announces today the departure of Robert King, Chief Operating Officer, from the Company. "On behalf of the entire organization, I thank Mr. King for his dedication and the contributions made to advance our North American growth strategy over the last six years," said David Spyker, Chief Executive Officer. "We sincerely appreciate Mr. King's commitment to Freehold and wish him well in his future endeavors."

As a result of Mr. King's departure, and in connection with the previously announced termination of the management agreement between the Company and Rife Resources Ltd., Freehold has decided to eliminate the Chief Operating Officer role, redistributing responsibilities across the existing executive team to align with the new operating structure.

Freehold is uniquely positioned as a leading North American energy royalty company with approximately 6.1 million gross acres in Canada and approximately 1.2 million gross drilling acres in the United States. Freehold's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

For further information contact
Freehold Royalties Ltd.
David SpykerShaina Morihira
President and Chief Executive OfficerVice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer
t. 403.221.0809t. 403.221.0893
e. dspyker@freeholdroyalties.come. smorihira@freeholdroyalties.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.