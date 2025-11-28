Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its first Atlantic Canada location for Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's") in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The opening will take place this Saturday November 29th at 5246 Blowers Street, at the corner of Blowers and Grafton (Pizza Corner). This new restaurant is the 10th Rosie's Burgers location in Canada. Rosie's is a boutique QSR brand serving original recipe smash burgers, poutine, onion rings, milkshakes and more.

"Opening our first Atlantic Canada location in Halifax is a significant milestone in Rosie's national rollout," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "Our tenth opening underscores the strength of Rosie's brand and our franchise model. Halifax's diverse, growing market makes it an ideal launchpad for our Atlantic Canada expansion."

"The new Halifax restaurant is owned and operated by an experienced multi-unit franchisee with a proven track record in the restaurant and hospitality sector. Having an operator with deep operating experience and strong local market knowledge gives us tremendous confidence in this opening," added Sean Black. "Our franchise system is built around partnering with high-calibre operators, and this opening is another great example of how we align the right franchisee with the right market and the right real estate to drive long-term, sustainable performance."



"With 115 Rosie's locations secured under multi-unit and area development agreements across key Canadian provinces, the brand is positioned to scale rapidly in the years ahead as U.S. development begins. Our dual expansion strategy of combining franchised growth with targeted corporate store openings, reinforces our commitment to accelerating Rosie's development as we advance our mission to become a predictable and disciplined growth company, Canada's #1 restaurant consolidator."



Across the Happy Belly portfolio, the Company continues to advance a predictable and disciplined growth engine with 626 contractually committed retail franchise locations in various stages of development, construction, and operation-executing a consistent, returns-focused strategy to create long-term shareholder value through franchising.

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.

About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighbourhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason, right?



Franchising

For franchising inquiries, please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.

Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, Chief Operating Officer

