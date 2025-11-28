

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales increased slightly in October after a renewed decline in September, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



The volume of retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent month-on-month in October, reversing a 0.5 percent decrease in September, which was the first fall since June 2024.



The rebound in October was largely driven by a 2.0 percent increase in sales of cultural and recreational goods, followed by a 0.9 percent rise in sales in non-specialized stores. Meanwhile, sales of other household equipment dropped 1.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased to 3.3 percent from 3.7 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News