SaltX Technology Holding AB: SaltX publishes information document regarding rights issue

The Board of Directors of SaltX Technology Holding AB (publ) ("SaltX" or the "Company") has prepared and published an information document regarding the Company's new issue of Class B shares of approximately SEK 100 million before deduction of issuance costs, with preferential rights for existing shareholders, which was resolved by the Board on 25 November 2025 based on the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2025 (the "Rights Issue").

Information Document

The Company has, in connection with the Rights Issue, prepared an information document (the "Information Document") in accordance with Article 1.4 db of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The Information Document has been drafted in accordance with Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation.

SaltX announces today that the Information Document has been registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is available on the Company's website, www.saltxtechnology.com , as well as on DNB Carnegie's website, www.dnbcarnegie.se

Summary of the Rights Issue

The primary purpose of the Rights Issue is to strengthen SaltX's liquidity in order to enable further development and scaling of the Company's technology as well as continued commercial and organizational development.

The subscription price in the Rights Issue is SEK 3.52 per share. Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, the Company receives approximately SEK 100 million before deduction of transaction costs, which are expected to amount to a maximum of SEK 7.0 million, of which approximately SEK 1.9 million relates to guarantee commission, assuming that all external guarantors opt for cash commission.

Those who, on the record date of 3 December 2025, are registered as shareholders in SaltX, will have preferential rights to subscribe for new shares in the Rights Issue. The last day of trading in SaltX's shares including the right to receive subscription rights in the Rights Issue is 1 December 2025.

The Rights Issue comprises a maximum of 28,419,048 class B shares.

One (1) existing share in SaltX entitles to one (1) subscription right. Seven (7) subscription rights entitle to subscription of one (1) new share in the Rights Issue.

The subscription period runs from and including 5 December 2025 up to and including 19 December 2025.

The Company has received subscription commitments totalling approximately SEK 41.9 million, corresponding to approximately 41.9 percent of the Rights Issue. The subscription commitments have been provided by the Company's thee largest shareholders Stiftelsen Industrifonden, SMA Mineral AB and ABB Ltd (corresponding to approximately SEK 37.8 million), other large shareholders in the Company (corresponding to approximately SEK 3.8 million) as well as members of the Company's Board of Directors and management team who hold shares in the Company (corresponding to approximately SEK 0.3 million).

The Company has furthermore received guarantee undertakings from existing shareholders and external investors totalling approximately SEK 58.1 million, corresponding to approximately 58.1 percent of the Rights Issue. The guarantee undertakings have been provided by the Company's two largest shareholders Stiftelsen Industrifonden and SMA Mineral AB, corresponding to an aggregate amount of approximately SEK 31.0 million, and by the two external investors Exelity AB and Nowo Global Fund, corresponding to an aggregate amount of approximately SEK 27.0 million.

The Rights Issue is thus covered to 100 percent by subscription commitments and guarantee commitments.

The Board of Directors may, in the event of oversubscription in the Rights Issue, resolve to exercise an over-allotment option of no more than 2,840,909 Class B shares, corresponding to a maximum of SEK 10 million before deduction of transaction costs, directed to investors who have subscribed for shares in the Rights Issue without receiving full allotment (the "Over-Allotment Option"). The subscription price in the Over-Allotment Option will be the same as in the Rights Issue, i.e. SEK 3.52 per share.

Preliminary timetable for the Rights Issue

Last day of trading in the share including the right to participate in the Rights Issue 1 December 2025 First day of trading in the share excluding the right to participate in the Rights Issue 2 December 2025 Record date for participation in the Rights Issue 3 December 2025 Trading in subscription rights on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market 5 December-16 December 2025 Subscription period 5 December-19 December 2025 Trading in BTA (paid subscribed shares) on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market 5 December-9 January 2026 Planned date for disclosure of the outcome in the Rights Issue 22 December 2025 Planned first day of trading in new class B shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market* 15 January 2026 *Note that depending on different routines at different banks and custodians the trading may begin before or after this date.

Advisors

SaltX has engaged DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) as financial advisor and TM & Partners as legal advisor in connection with the Rights Issue.



For more information, please contact:

Lina Jorheden (CEO) +46 708-25 11 83

Rickard Lindgren (CFO) +46 727-19 93 31

*************************************************

About SaltX Technology

SaltX is a Swedish Greentech company that develops and markets sustainable technology that will benefit customers, the climate, and society. The company operates within the electrification of emission-intensive industries such as the lime and cement industries. SaltX Technology's share is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser. For more information, visit: www.saltxtechnology.com .

