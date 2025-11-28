

DUNSTABLE (dpa-AFX) - Whitbread PLC (WTB.L, WTBDY, WTBCF), a British hotel company, said on Friday that its return to market growth in the UK has continued into the third quarter. The company expects to trade well with positive RevPAR growth as forward bookings remain ahead of last year.



Whitbread has reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook to deliver profitability with adjusted pre-tax income of up to GBP 5 million.



In addition, the company said: 'This week's UK budget included a number of changes that are expected to impact the Group's future financial performance, particularly significant increases in the rateable values for many hotels prompting a large increase in business rates.'



For fiscal 2027, Whitbread expects an impact of GBP 40 million to GBP 50 million due to these budget changes.



