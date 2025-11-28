Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2025) - DeepMarkit Corp. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCID: MKTDF) (FSE: DEP0) ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") announces that it intends to change its corporate name to Prospect Markets Inc. (the "Name Change") to better reflect the Company's strategic focus on the development and commercialization of its sports prediction platform.

The Name Change is subject to approval by the Company's shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), scheduled for February 10, 2026, and approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. The new corporate name has been reserved with the Alberta Corporate Registry. The Notice of Meeting, Management Information Circular, and proxy materials will be mailed to shareholders of record as of December 23, 2025 and filed on SEDAR+ in accordance with applicable securities laws. In addition to the proposed Name Change, the AGM will include other items of business customary for an annual meeting of shareholders, including the election of directors and approval of the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan, with full details to be set out in the Management Information Circular.

"This proposed name change marks an important milestone in aligning our corporate identity with the strategic direction of our business," said Steve Vanry, Chief Executive Officer. "Prospect Markets has become the centerpiece of our growth strategy, and this rebranding reinforces our commitment to scaling the platform and capturing value in the prediction markets space."

New Website, Investor Presentation, and Social Media

In alignment with the proposed Name Change, the Company is pleased to direct investors to its updated website at www.prospectmarkets.com, which features an updated investor presentation, Company news, and industry updates.

Investors and stakeholders are also encouraged to follow the Company on its social media channels for ongoing updates:

X: @ProspectMKT

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/prospect-markets/

Instagram: @prospectmarkets

The Company is pleased to announce it has engaged Think Ink Marketing Data and Email Services Inc. ("Think Ink"), a marketing and public relations company based in Santa Ana, California, to provide investor relations and marketing services (the "Agreement").

Under the terms of the Agreement, Think Ink will facilitate the creation and distribution of marketing materials and paid advertisements for the Company. Think Ink will leverage its expertise in native and display advertising, video content distribution, social media coverage, and targeted email marketing to enhance the Company's digital presence and expand market awareness. The Agreement will commence on November 27, 2025, for a total fee of USD$150,000 (paid on signing) with the potential of expanding the program up to USD$300,000, and continue until the earlier of (a) a four-month term, and (b) exhaustion of the marketing budget. Either party may terminate the Agreement by providing thirty (30) days' written notice.

Think Ink will provide the Company with an opportunity to review all content describing the Company generated by or on behalf of Think Ink prior to its publication and Think Ink will not publish or distribute any content without the prior approval of the Company.

Think Ink does not have any prior relationship with the Company and is an arm's length party. To the best of the Company's knowledge, Think Ink does not hold, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company or have any right to acquire any such securities. The compensation to be paid to Think Ink does not include any securities of the Company.

The contact information for Think Ink is: Think Ink Marketing Data and Email Services Inc., 3308 W. Warner Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92704, Telephone: 310-760-2616, Email: claire@thinkinkmarketing.com.

About Think Ink

Think Ink Data & Email Services, Inc. is a California-based marketing firm established in 1991 that provides its customers with a complete range of marketing services that span both digital and direct mail venues. With its digital services ranging from data appending, email marketing and pay-per-click online banners and native ads, Think Ink helps its clients to reach a network of potential investors.

For further information about Think Ink Marketing, please contact: Claire Stevens, 310-760-2616, 3308 W. Warner Ave, Santa Ana CA 92704, Email claire@thinkinkmarketing.com.

About DeepMarkit Corp.

DeepMarkit Corp. (proposed new name: Prospect Markets Inc.) is a technology company building and acquiring platforms that enable next-generation digital experiences across prediction markets, blockchain infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and tokenization. DeepMarkit targets emerging ecosystems where innovative technologies drive user engagement and long-term value.

The Company's flagship asset is Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. ("Prospect Markets"), a blockchain-powered sports fan-engagement and prediction-market platform where fans participate in free-to-play sports predictions. Built on the Avalanche blockchain, Prospect's ranking algorithm turns real-world sports events into dynamic prediction markets and rewards insight, strategy, and community competition. Users predict outcomes, climb leaderboards, unlock achievements, and engage with fellow fans through a gamified experience designed for today's digital sports audience. Prospect's mission is to transform passive sports viewership into active participation, deepening fans' connection to the games they love.

For more information, visit www.prospectmarkets.com or the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of:

DEEPMARKIT CORP.

Steve Vanry

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding: the proposed Name Change and the anticipated timing of shareholder and regulatory approvals; the scheduling and holding of the AGM; the Company's strategic focus on prediction markets; the development, integration, functionality, and scalability of the Company's platforms; anticipated business models and monetization strategies; and partnership and distribution opportunities.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding: the receipt of required shareholder and regulatory approvals on the anticipated timeline; continued development and operation of the Company's platforms; and general economic and market conditions.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the failure to obtain required shareholder or regulatory approvals; regulatory, legal, and policy developments relating to prediction markets, gaming, securities, and digital assets; the ability to successfully integrate and develop new technologies; competition; market acceptance and user adoption; the availability of financing; and other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

