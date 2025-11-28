Yesterday, November 27, 2025, RanLOS AB (the "Company") disclosed a press release with information that the Company is evaluating the conditions for a change of listing to Nordic Growth Market.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (RLOS B, ISIN code SE0019762147, order book ID 288665) and equity rights (RLOS TO2B, ISIN code SE0023113519, order book ID 370962) in RanLOS AB shall be given observation status.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB