RanLOS AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

As the shares have been conditionally admitted to trading on NGM Nordic SME, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in RanLOS AB subject to them being admitted to trading on NGM Nordic SME.

Short name: RLOS B ISIN code: SE0019762147 Order book ID: 288665

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be December 12, 2025.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB