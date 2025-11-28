Solar Foods Oyj: Solar Foods Oyj announces the resignation of Vice Chair Jari Tuovinen and the appointment of Pasi Vainikka as the new Vice Chair

Solar Foods Oyj, company announcement 28 November 2025 at 17:30 EET

Solar Foods Oyj announces the resignation of Vice Chair Jari Tuovinen and the appointment of Pasi Vainikka as the new Vice Chair

Jari Tuovinen has announced that he is resigning from the Board of Directors of Solar Foods Oyj ("Solar Foods", the "Company") for personal reasons, effective today.

Tuovinen has been on the Company's Board since it was founded and has served as Vice Chair since the Company's listing.

According to the Articles of Association, the Company's Board shall consist of four to seven members. The Board of Solar Foods will continue with six members for the remainder of the current term. The Board has elected Pasi Vainikka, the Company's board member, co-founder and former CEO of the Company, Professor of Practice in Industry, as the new Vice Chair. Board member Juha Lindfors was appointed to the Audit Committee, replacing Tuovinen, and, at the same time, he will step down from his position on the board's Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to sincerely thank Jari for his collaboration and his important contribution to Solar Foods. I fully respect his personal decision, even though we would have liked to see him continue in the Board's work", says Jukka Moisio, Chair of the Board of the Company.

Additional information:

Rami Jokela, CEO, rami.jokela@solarfoods.com, tel. +358 10 579 3288

Images for editorial use: www.solarfoods.com/media

Certified Advisor

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

What is Solein?

Solein is an all-purpose protein grown with the air we breathe: The unique bioprocess takes a single microbe, one of the billion different ones found in nature, and grows it by fermenting it using air and electricity. Solein is a nutritionally rich and versatile ingredient which can replace protein virtually in any food. Solein can also be used as a fortifier to complement the nutritional profile of various foods: it can be a source of iron, fibre and B vitamins, and it can also bring different techno-functionalities into food products. Learn more at www.solein.com.

About Solar Foods

Solar Foods produces Solein®, a protein created using carbon dioxide and electricity. This innovative production method is independent of weather and climate conditions, eliminating the need for traditional agriculture. Founded in Finland in 2017, Solar Foods is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more at solarfoods.com and investors.solarfoods.com.