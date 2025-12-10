Solar Foods Oyj: The Japanese food company Ajinomoto launches Solein- powered pastries in Singapore

Solar Foods Oyj, press release 10 December 2025 at 9.30 EET

The Japanese food company Ajinomoto launches Solein®- powered pastries in Singapore

The leading Japanese food manufacturer The Ajinomoto Group expands their conscious brand Atlr.72® with Mochelie, a mochi-filled almond tart made with Solein®. The product will be available in Singapore in three flavours starting December 10. The company plans to further expand Atlr.72® from sweet delicacies and beverages also to meals and other daily food options, envisioning opening a flagship store in Singapore around the first half of 2026.

The Japanese food giant Ajinomoto's conscious brand Atlr.72® proposes a new food lifestyle that contributes to a better future for people and the planet through food, responding to consumers' growing demand for healthy and sustainable products. Atlr.72® Mochelie is made with Solein and plant-based ingredients, reducing the use of environmentally impactful ingredients such as butter, milk, and eggs to less than one third. Beautifully crafted and caring for the environment, the pastry is designed to suit every coffee break, and it is also a perfect gift for the upcoming festive season.

Mochelie derives its name from the Japanese term mochi and the French word chérie, reflecting an irresistible taste for mochi lovers. The pastry consists of a Brisée cookie bottom, which creates pleasant, salty taste, and it is topped with an almond tart filled with mochi. The fillings are available in three flavours: Yuzu Fromage, Sesame Noir, and Azuki Matcha, all a perfect harmony of Japanese and French flavours. The pastries are adorned with delicate floral designs, inspired by nature.

Atlr.72® contributes to a better future for people and the Earth through food. The first limited-edition products of Atlr.72®, Flowering Mooncakes and Ice Cream Sandwiches, both powered by Solein, were launched in September 2024. Earlier this year, Ajinomoto launched the Atlr.72® Flowering Ice Cream made with Solein, which is available in Singapore in three flavours. The products were also available during the World Aquatics Championships - Singapore 2025. In October, the brand expanded to beverages with a test marketing period for Atlr.72® GRe:en Drop Coffee, which blends regular coffee with bean less coffee with Solein bringing creamy texture to the dairy-free ice latte. The product is expected to be launched for wider availability next year.

The brand envisions opening a flagship store in Singapore around the first half of 2026 which showcases the brand's vision. The brand also plans to further expand from sweet delicacies and beverages to meals and other daily food options.

The Atlr.72® Mochelie will be available at a special Christmas-themed pop-up store from 10 to 24 December at Parkway Parade, Singapore. It is also available at the Atlr.72® Food Truck starting from 10 December at Geneo, Singapore.

What is Solein?

Solein is an all-purpose protein grown with the air we breathe: The unique bioprocess takes a single microbe, one of the billion different ones found in nature, and grows it by fermenting it using air and electricity. Solein is a nutritionally rich and versatile ingredient which can replace protein virtually in any food. Solein can also be used as a fortifier to complement the nutritional profile of various foods: it can be a source of iron, fibre and B vitamins, and it can also bring different techno-functionalities into food products. Learn more at www.solein.com.

About Solar Foods

Solar Foods produces Solein®, a protein created using carbon dioxide and electricity. This innovative production method is independent of weather and climate conditions, eliminating the need for traditional agriculture. Founded in Finland in 2017, Solar Foods is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more at www.solarfoods.com and investors.solarfoods.com.

About Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

The Ajinomoto Group will contribute to the well-being of all human beings, our society and our planet with "AminoScience" based on the corporate slogan "Eat Well, Live Well." The Ajinomoto Group has offices in 31 countries and regions, with 121 businesses operating worldwide as of 2025. In fiscal year 2024, sales totaled 1.5305 trillion yen. To learn more, visit www.ajinomoto.com.