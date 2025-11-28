

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Google, under Alphabet Inc (GOOG) on Friday announced a major $15 billion investment to build an AI hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, marking its largest commitment in India to date.



Scheduled for 2026 to 2030, this project is set to include cutting-edge AI infrastructure, massive data centers, increased energy capacity, and new subsea cable gateways.



The goal is to promote the use of AI, align with India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, and enhance tech collaboration between the U.S. and India. It's expected to contribute at least $15 billion to the U.S. GDP while offering low-latency AI services, boosting digital connectivity, and fostering innovation for businesses, researchers, and startups across India.



GOOG is currently trading at $318.87, down $1.41 or 0.44 percent on the Nasdaq.



