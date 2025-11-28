Anzeige
Freitag, 28.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A0B6RZ | ISIN: LT0000111676 | Ticker-Symbol: YOE
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.11.2025 17:06 Uhr
Nine-month unaudited financial results of AB Pieno Zvaigzdes for 2025

According to preliminary unaudited data, AB "Pieno žvaigždes" sales revenue for the first nine months of 2025 was EUR 167.5 million, or 5.2% higher than a year earlier (nine-month sales revenue in 2024 was EUR 159.2 million).

EBITDA for the first nine months of 2025 was EUR 10.9 million, compared to EBITDA of EUR 16.7 million a year ago.

In the first nine months of 2025, the company generated a net profit of EUR 5.7 million. In the first nine months of 2024, the company had generated a net profit of EUR 11.5 million.

Laimonas Vaškevicius

CFO

+370 52461419


