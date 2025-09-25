Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
WKN: A0B6RZ | ISIN: LT0000111676
Stuttgart
25.09.25 | 07:52
1,425 Euro
-0,35 % -0,005
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.09.2025 18:06 Uhr
77 Leser
Pieno Zvaigzdes: AB "Pieno žvaigždes" Unaudited Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2025

According to preliminary unaudited data, AB "Pieno žvaigždes" sales revenue for the first six months of 2025 amounted to 108.7 million EUR, which is 6.6% higher compared to the previous year (sales revenue for the first six months of 2024 was 101.9 million EUR).

EBITDA for the first six months of 2025 was 5.9 million EUR, compared to 9.7 million EUR EBITDA in the previous year.

In the first six months of 2025, the Company earned 2.4 million EUR in net profit. In the first six months of 2024, the Company earned 6.2 million EUR in net profit.

Laimonas Vaškevicius

CFO

+370 52461419


