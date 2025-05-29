Anzeige
WKN: A0B6RZ | ISIN: LT0000111676 | Ticker-Symbol: YOE
Stuttgart
30.05.25 | 08:04
1,415 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.05.2025 20:36 Uhr
11 Leser
Pieno Zvaigzdes: Unaudited financial results of AB Pieno žvaigždes for the three months of 2025

According to preliminary unaudited data, the sales revenue of AB Pieno žvaigždes in the first three months of 2025 was EUR 52.3 million, or 14.8% more than a year ago (sales revenue for the first three months of 2024 was EUR 45.6 million). EBITDA in the first three months of 2025 was EUR 2.0 million, compared to EBITDA of EUR 3.9 million a year ago. In the first three months of 2025, the company generated a net profit of EUR 0.2 million. In the first three months of 2024, the company generated a net profit of EUR 2.2 million.

Laimonas Vaškevicius

CFO

+370 52461419


