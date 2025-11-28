Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2025) - Nio Strategic Metals Inc. (TSXV: NIO) (OTC Pink: NIOCF) ("Nio" or the "Company"), today announced that it has arranged a private placement (the "Private Placement") of 6,000,000 flow-through common shares of the Company (the "Flow-through shares") that will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) for gross proceeds of approximately $750,000.

The Private Placement remains subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company's receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. The offering is subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company issued 175,000 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") and will pay commissions of $26,250. Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder, on exercise thereof, to acquire one additional common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used exclusively for qualifying Canadian Exploration Expenditures (as such term is defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec), in conducting an exploration and mineral resource evaluation program on the Oka and the Fafnir properties in Quebec to determine the existence, location, extent, and quality of the niobium and other critical metals on these properties. Such proceeds will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date not later than December 31, 2026, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of gross proceeds raised from the Private Placement.

About Nio Strategic Metals

Nio Strategic Metals is an exploration and development company, with a focus on becoming a ferroniobium producer. The Company holds niobium properties located in Oka and near Mont-Laurier, and Québec and other exploration property in the Province of Québec.

