Ostrom Climate Solutions Inc: Ostrom Climate Reports Fiscal Q3 2025 Financial Statements

BURNABY, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 28, 2025 / Ostrom Climate Solutions Inc. ("Ostrom" or the "Company") (TSXV:COO)(Frankfurt:9EAA), a leading provider of carbon project development, net-zero climate solutions, and carbon credit marketing and trading, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

Q3 2025 revenue totaled $6,115,004, a significant increase from $389,788 in Q3 2024, primarily due to several large Verified Emission Reduction (VER) purchase and sale transactions.

Gross profit for the quarter was $1,108,522, a substantial increase from $156,247 in Q3 2024.

The Company reported a quarterly net profit of $50,742, compared to a net loss of $1,268,728 in the same period last year.

Operational and Strategic Developments:

Between July 2 nd , 2025 and September 30 th , 2025, the Company has concluded several purchases and sales of VERs with third parties for total revenues exceeding $11 million, of which approximately $6.875 million relates to deferred revenue for which delivery of said VERs had not yet taken place by September 30th, 2025.

The Company is actively engaging with strategic financing partners to secure long-term revenue streams and accelerate project development across key geographies, especially regarding Ostrom's flagship UPRIIS rice methane reduction project in the Philippines (the "Smart-Rice Project").

Management Commentary:

"Ostrom delivered a strong third quarter, with solid progress under our refined strategy and sustained momentum in our trading business," said Navdeep Dhaliwal, Chairman and CEO of Ostrom. "Revenue of $6.1 million and a return to profitability reflect the strength of our high-integrity VER trading and disciplined execution. We also continued to strengthen our balance sheet by reducing promissory note debt. Looking ahead, we remain focused on further balance sheet improvement and advancing key projects, including the UPRIIS Climate-Smart Rice Project and the expansion of our Canadian project pipeline, which we believe will drive long-term shareholder value."

About Ostrom Climate Solutions Inc.

Ostrom is one of North America's leading providers of carbon project development, net-zero climate solutions, and carbon credit marketing and trading. Over the past 12 years, Ostrom has validated and verified forest carbon projects globally for voluntary and regulated markets, having developed 16 million acres of forest land for conservation and monetized over 10 million carbon credits. Based out of British Columbia, Canada, the Ostrom team has a global reach, has worked with over 200 organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, managed projects in partnership with indigenous stakeholders and has extensive on-ground experience in emerging markets.

Ostrom is focused on developing high-quality carbon projects that have a positive impact on the environment, local communities and biodiversity. Ostrom is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (COO) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (9EAA).

Please visit us at www.ostromclimate.com.

To receive corporate updates via e-mail, please subscribe here.

For more information regarding the Company, please contact:

Navdeep Dhaliwal

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Ostrom Climate Solutions Inc.

380-4111 Hastings St, Burnaby, BC V5C 2J3, Canada

Email: investors@ostromclimate.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE: Ostrom Climate Solutions Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/ostrom-climate-reports-fiscal-q3-2025-financial-statements-1112888