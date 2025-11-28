

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russia's state communications agency, Roskomnadzor, has issued a warning that it might completely block WhatsApp if the platform doesn't meet national requirements, as reported by Russian news outlets.



This threat comes after restrictions were placed on certain WhatsApp and Telegram calls back in August, with authorities accusing foreign tech companies of not providing information needed for investigations related to fraud and terrorism.



On Friday, Roskomnadzor reiterated its accusation, stating that WhatsApp hasn't followed Russian laws designed to combat crime. According to Interfax, the agency warned that the service could be 'fully blocked' if it doesn't start complying.



WhatsApp has pushed back, claiming that Moscow's moves are aimed at disconnecting millions of Russians from secure communication options.



At the same time, the government is promoting MAX, a state-supported messaging app that critics fear could facilitate surveillance. State media has dismissed these concerns.



These warnings are part of Russia's ongoing efforts to tighten internet control. In recent months, mobile internet shutdowns have affected numerous regions, with officials arguing these disruptions are necessary to thwart Ukrainian drone attacks.



However, these outages have led to significant problems, including payment system failures and parents losing the ability to monitor their diabetic children's glucose levels.



In just November, 57 regions reported daily disruptions, which the Kremlin has labeled as 'essential.'



