Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2025) - ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe CA: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI") announced today it has entered into debt settlement agreements (the "Debt Settlements") with two creditors (the "Creditors") to eliminate an aggregate of $407,855.97 CAD in outstanding debt (the "Debt").

The Debt Settlements will involve a combination of equity issuances and a significant write-down by the Creditors of the amounts owing to them pursuant to the Debt Settlements, the Company will issue an aggregate of 1,127,273 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Debt Shares") and grant 400,000 stock options, each having an exercise price of $0.40 per share, a one-year expiration period from the date of grant, and vesting in accordance with the terms of Zefiro's stock option plan. The Debt Shares will be issued at a deemed price of $0.275 CAD per Debt Share. Notably, $97,855.97 CAD of the total Debt will be forgiven and settled for no value.

The Company views these strategic Debt Settlements as a positive step toward strengthening its balance sheet and reducing its overall debt obligations.

All common shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period, in accordance with the policies of the CBOE Canada Exchange ("CBOE") and applicable securities laws. The issuance of the Debt Shares is subject to certain conditions including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the CBOE.

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an Environmental Services Company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seeks", "believes", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", "anticipates" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information including statements regarding: the issuance of Debt Shares and options pursuant to the Debt Settlements. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof,. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

