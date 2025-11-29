Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2025) - Gold Runner Exploration Inc. (CSE: GRUN) (FSE: CE70) ("Gold Runner" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed it's previously announced non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of $920,000 from the sale of 4,600,000 units at a price of $0.20 per unit (the "Offering"). Each unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.40 per common share for a period of 60 months from closing of the Offering. The securities issued under the Offering have a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. Closing of the Offering remains subject to regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration and development of the Company's assets, claims and option payments in respect of the Company's projects in the USA, geological evaluation of opportunities in Canada, and for working capital and corporate purposes.

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees to Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Ventum Financial Corp. consisting of $9,600 in cash and 48,000 broker warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.40 per common share.

None of the securities offered in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state of the United States.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Gold Runner Exploration Inc:

Gold Runner Exploration is an experienced exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of gold and silver properties located in prolific mining districts of Canada and the USA. Rock Creek gold project is Gold Runner's flagship asset, with 74 unpatented lode mining claims wholly owned and controlled by the Company. Emboldened by the results coming out of Rock Creek, the Company strategically expanded the land position with the acquisition of the nearby Dry Creek prospect and the acquisition of the Falcon silver-gold prospect in September 2022. Between the three properties, all targeting similar mineralization and likely the same hydrothermal system, Gold Runner Exploration now holds 239 total claims in close proximity of one another. These three gold prospects are situated in a region with proven "world class" gold deposits (including Midas, Jerritt Canyon, Betze-Post, Meikle, and Gold Quarry), where the potential of finding large, high-grade gold-silver deposits is favourable. Gold Runner also holds a 10% carried interest in the Cimarron project located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, and comprised of 31 unpatented lode mining claims, including control of 6 historically producing claims associated with the historic San Antonio mine. The property is located in the prolific Walker-Lane trend, approximately 44 kms south of the "world class" Round Mountain deposit.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, including but not limited to those that address the Offering, CSE approval, and the proposed use of proceeds from the Offering, and activities and events or developments that the Company expects is forward-looking information. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include the results of the Company's activities, market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, and those additionally described in the Company's public filings with the Canadian securities authorities.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

