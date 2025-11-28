Anzeige
Strategic Resources Inc.: Strategic Resources Announces AGM Results

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) (the "Company" or "Strategic") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on November 28, 2025 in Montreal (the "Meeting"). Strategic's shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the Meeting, including electing each of Sean Cleary, Amyot Choquette, Michael Moore, Mark Serdan and Victor Flores as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year, appointing KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to set their remuneration and approving Strategic's incentive plans described in the Information Circular.

About Strategic Resources

Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) is a critical mineral development company focused on becoming a supplier of green steel inputs. The Company has a planned metallurgical facility site in Canada and high-purity iron, and vanadium and titanium projects in Canada and Finland. The Company is developing its flagship BlackRock Project, which is a fully permitted and ready to construct mine, concentrator and metallurgical facility located at a deep seaport in Québec with full access to the St. Lawrence Seaway. Phase 1 of the BlackRock project envisages a 4 million tonne per year high-purity iron ore pelletizer in Port Saguenay. The Company's Head Office is in Montreal, Québec.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://strategic-res.com/. To follow future news releases, please sign up at https://strategic-res.com/contact/.

STRATEGIC RESOURCES INC.
 Signed : "Sean Cleary"
Sean Cleary, CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Strategic Resources Inc.

