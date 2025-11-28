Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics' (MLTX) Stock Crashes 90%, Triggers Lawsuit After Reported Phase 3 Trial Data for Sole Drug Candidate -- Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has been hit with a securities fraud class action lawsuit after its share price plummeted nearly 90% in a single day. The sharp decline was triggered by the release of disappointing Phase 3 trial results for its lead and only drug candidate, sonelokimab (SLK).

Class Period: Mar. 10, 2024 - Sep. 29, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 15, 2025

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) Securities Class Action:

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that MoonLake and certain executives made materially false and misleading statements to investors about SLK's clinical prospects, specifically exaggerating its benefits over competitors.

The controversy centers on MoonLake's investigational therapeutic, SLK, which is designed to treat moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), a chronic inflammatory skin disease.

For months leading up to the data release, the company allegedly touted the drug's distinctive "Nanobody" structure as a major competitive advantage, suggesting it would translate into superior efficacy compared to conventional monoclonal antibody treatments, like a competing FDA-approved drug, BIMZELX. The claims focused on the Nanobody's smaller size and supposed ability to offer "higher clinical responses for patients."

However, the reality check allegedly came on Sep. 28, 2025. MoonLake reported its Week 16 results from the highly anticipated VELA Phase 3 trials. VELA-2, one of the two trials, failed to meet its primary endpoint. More critically, analysts and investors quickly noted that the efficacy results, even from the trial that did succeed statistically, were substantially lower than those previously achieved by the competitor drug, BIMZELX.

On the news, the price of MoonLake stock cratered, falling by $55.75 per share, or nearly 90%, from $61.99 to $6.24 in the following trading day. Analysts described the outcome as a "disastrous result" and a "near worst-case scenario."

The securities suit alleges that MoonLake failed to disclose crucial information, namely that:

SLK and its competitor, BIMZELX, share the same molecular targets (the inflammatory cytokines IL-17A and IL-17F).

SLK's distinct Nanobody structure would not, in fact, confer a superior clinical benefit over the competitor's traditional monoclonal antibody.

Plaintiffs argue that the company's continuous touting of SLK's molecular advantages as a pathway to "gold standard" efficacy was misleading, artificially inflating the stock price during the class period (from March 10, 2024, to September 29, 2025).

Hagens Berman's Investigation

National shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman has launched its own investigation into the claims that MoonLake misled investors about the trial design and efficacy data. Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation, stated, "We're focused on investors' losses and whether MoonLake may have intentionally misled investors about the SLK's purported advantages over BIMZELX while claiming that SLK could become a 'gold standard.'"

