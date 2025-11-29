Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
29.11.2025 22:26 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New to The Street Show #702 Premieres Tonight on Bloomberg Television at 6:30 PM EST, Featuring TON Strategy Co CEO Veronika Kapustina Interviewed by Monica Malpass, Alongside Macro-Wealth Management, TY J. Young Wealth Management, Roadzen, and

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 29, 2025 / New to The Street, one of the nation's leading long-form business and financial television platforms, announces the broadcast of Show #702 tonight at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg Television nationwide. The episode showcases exclusive interviews with category-defining innovators and financial leaders across blockchain, global insurance technology, and advanced energy systems.

Broadcasted as sponsored programming, New to The Street continues delivering high-credibility storytelling and CEO-level insight to millions of Bloomberg households across the United States.

Tonight's Featured Lineup - Episode #702

  • TON Strategy Co (TONX)

In a landmark segment for the TON ecosystem, TONX CEO Veronika Kapustina sits down with award-winning journalist and New to The Street anchor Monica Malpass on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

The interview explores:

  • TONX's strategic initiatives within the TON blockchain

  • Institutional adoption trends driven by messaging-layer integration

  • TONX's roadmap for next-generation payments, liquidity, and enterprise infrastructure

  • The company's expansion plan entering 2026

Kapustina shares an inside look at the accelerating momentum across TON's ecosystem and the company's role in shaping the next era of Web3-enabled financial rails.

  • Macro-Wealth Management

Executives provide a macroeconomic outlook heading into 2026, including interest-rate expectations, geopolitical risk modeling, and advanced multi-asset strategies for high-net-worth investors.

  • TY J. Young Wealth Management

CEO Ty Young delivers insights into capital-preservation strategies, portfolio risk mitigation, and retirement planning solutions leveraging market-neutral structures.

  • Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN)

Roadzen returns with an update on its global rollout of AI-powered auto-insurance solutions, regulatory progress, and new enterprise partnerships across Europe, India, and North America.

  • High Performance Batteries (HPB)

HPB details breakthrough advancements in solid-state battery technology, scaling plans for industrial deployment, and milestone contracts across aerospace and energy storage.

A Message From New to The Street

"Episode #702 embodies our mission-bringing the world's most innovative companies directly to U.S. investors through trusted, national-scale media," said Vince Caruso, Founder & CEO of New to The Street. "Veronika Kapustina's appearance signals how fast TON and TONX are moving into mainstream institutional conversation."

Broadcast Information

Program: New to The Street - Episode #702
Network: Bloomberg Television (Nationwide)
Air Time: Tonight at 6:30 PM EST
Replay: New to The Street YouTube Channel (3.9M+ Subscribers)
Distribution: Bloomberg TV, OTT Platforms, Social Media, Digital Syndication

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of America's longest-running and most influential business television platforms, broadcasting weekly as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and FOX Business. Leveraging anchor interviews filmed at the NYSE, NASDAQ MarketSite, and iconic NYC locations, the show delivers unmatched distribution through national TV, a YouTube channel with over 3.9 million subscribers, and outdoor partnerships across Times Square and the Financial District.

Media Contact

Monica Brennan
Media Relations - New to The Street
Email: Monica@NewToTheStreet.com
Website: www.NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-show-%23702-premieres-tonight-on-bloomberg-television-at-6-30-1112936

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
