TON Strategy Company Announces Senior Officer Appointments

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX), a digital asset treasury company dedicated to holding Toncoin ($TON), today announced the appointments of Mary L. Marbach as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary and Bill J. Rivard as Chief Accounting Officer, effective January 5, 2026.

Ms. Marbach brings more than two decades of experience leading legal, governance, and regulatory functions for public and growth-stage companies. Marbach was most recently the General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Savant Science Inc. She previously served as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Twinlab Consolidation Corporation (Nasdaq: TLCC) and was Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Vitacost.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: VITC), where she led the Company's legal operations from its Initial Public Offering through its public market growth and $280 million acquisition by The Kroger Co. Marbach began her legal career in private practice at Morrison & Foerster LLP and Greenberg Traurig LLP.

Mr. Rivard was appointed Chief Accounting Officer following his service as Interim Chief Financial Officer from June 2023 to August 2025 and Division Chief Financial Officer of the Company's Global Digital Media division since August 2025. He previously served as Corporate Controller from November 2021 to June 2023 and has more than 30 years of experience in corporate accounting, SEC reporting, and internal controls, including service as a staff accountant at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Mr. Rivard began his career in technical accounting and financial reporting experience at the accounting firm RSM US LLP where he served as an auditor and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the State of California.

TON Strategy Company is led by Chief Executive Officer Veronika Kapustina and Chief Financial Officer/Chief Operating Officer Sarah Olsen, and operates under a governance framework designed to provide transparent, regulated access to $TON through institutional custody, validator operations, staking governance, and public company reporting standards.

"The appointments of Mary Marbach and Bill Rivard further strengthen our leadership team as we continue building TON Strategy Company into a regulated public gateway to the TON blockchain," said CEO Veronika Kapustina. "Their experience in public company governance, SEC reporting, and institutional controls will be invaluable as we grow our operations."

Marbach stated, "I'm delighted to join TON Strategy Company. I'm excited to partner with Veronika, Sarah and Bill to build the legal foundation that will support TONX's operating strategy."

Rivard stated, "As we continue executing our operations supporting the TON blockchain, disciplined accounting and internal controls are essential. I look forward to continuing to strengthen the Company's reporting function as we scale our network participation."

TON Strategy's management team combines public market governance, institutional investment management, and crypto-native operating experience to support its disciplined, long-term participation in the TON blockchain ecosystem.

About TON Strategy Company

TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX) is focused on the accumulation of $TON - the native cryptocurrency of Telegram's billion-user platform - for long-term investment, whether acquired through deployment of proceeds from capital raising activity, staking rewards or via open market purchases. The Company aims to steadily expand its $TON holdings, stake $TON, and support the development of a tokenized economy inside Telegram.

In addition, the Company continues to operate legacy business units, including MARKET.live, a multi-vendor livestream shopping platform, and LyveCom, an AI-powered social commerce innovator that enables brands and merchants to deliver omnichannel livestream shopping experiences across websites, apps, and social platforms.

