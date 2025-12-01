Kardex Holding AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Media Information - Rocket Solution
Zurich, 01 December 2025
Kardex deepens strategic partnership with Rocket Solution, expanding its Standardized Systems portfolio
01 December 2025 - Kardex has acquired a controlling majority stake in Rocket Solution GmbH to strengthen its strategic partnership. As a result, Rocket Solution will be fully consolidated and reported as Kardex' third Business Unit - alongside Kardex Mlog and Kardex AS Solutions - within the Standardized Systems segment. Kardex initially began investing in the start-up in 2020.
Rocket Solution specializes in state-of-the-art automated storage and retrieval systems for small parts. Its bin shuttle system stands out for its exceptional storage density, scalable flexibility, robust design, and seamless integration.
Kardex CEO Jens Hardenacke comments:
Headquartered in Wächtersbach, Germany, Rocket Solution employs around 40 specialists under the leadership of CEO Daniela Kücken. The company will retain its brand identity and continue to serve independent system integrators outside of Kardex Group.
