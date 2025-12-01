COOL COMPANY Ltd. ("CoolCo" or the "Company") advised today that, pursuant to the Company's Long-Term Incentive Program (the "LTIP"), certain outstanding restricted stock units ("RSUs") awarded/authorized in 2022, 2023 and 2025 vested on November 30, 2025. Details of the vesting of RSUs to Primary Insiders are as follows:

Richard Tyrrell: 7,812 RSUs (including 797 RSUs subject to accrued dividend equivalents) Johannes Boots: 4,165 RSUs (including 418 RSUs subject to accrued dividend equivalents)

The shares underlying the vested RSUs will be paid as cash consideration in accordance with the terms of the LTIP, at a value of $9.65 per share.

Following the aforementioned vesting on November 30, 2025 and cash settlement of RSUs:

Richard Tyrrell holds 8,545 shares, 15,730 RSUs, and 371,227 Options in CoolCo.

Johannes Boots holds 1,764 shares, 8,458 RSUs, and 123,742 Options in CoolCo.

Please see the enclosed forms for further details about the transactions.

Full details of the LTIP are available in the Press Release issued on November 25, 2022, or in the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F as filed with the SEC.

