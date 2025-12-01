Anzeige
WKN: 855182 | ISIN: JP3818000006
01.12.25 | 09:30
22,880 Euro
-1,04 % -0,240
PR Newswire
01.12.2025 08:18 Uhr
Fujitsu Limited: Fujitsu develops multi-AI agent collaboration technology to optimize supply chains, launches joint trials

Securely connecting AI agents across multiple companies for rapid response to changing circumstances

KAWASAKI, Japan, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Limited today announced the development of a multi-AI agent collaboration technology that enables secure collaboration and swift response to changing circumstances among AI agents from different companies and vendors within a supply chain. Leveraging this technology, Fujitsu will start field trials in January 2026 to optimize the supply chain of Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. in collaboration with the Institute of Science Tokyo (Science Tokyo). This innovation not only streamlines daily supply chain operations but also facilitates rapid recovery during emergencies like sudden demand shifts or disasters.


In addition, Fujitsu will contribute to the new industry promotion activities of the Council on Competitiveness-Nippon (COCN) to realize AI spaces that enable secure data and AI collaboration across different companies, aiming to strengthen the competitiveness of Japanese industry through agentic AI.

Fujitsu will continue to advance demonstration and technological enhancement with Science Tokyo and Rohto Pharmaceutical, aiming for expansion into diverse industries, including manufacturing. Fujitsu will also develop technology for broader and more complex supply chains, targeting provision through its Uvance business model's Dynamic Supply Chain services by the end of fiscal 2026. This will bring a new perspective to corporate supply chain strategies, enhancing resilience, and enabling sustainable business operations.

Under its Uvance business model, Fujitsu will leverage the technology developed in these trials to realize secure data collaboration through AI agent cooperation across borders and industries. This will drive resilient supply chains and sustainable industrial growth, ensuring reliability and governance in multi-vendor environments.

Katsuki Fujisawa, Professor, Digital Twin Research Unit, Institute of Integrated Research, and Department of Mathematical and Computing Science, School of Computing, Science Tokyo, comments:

"Science Tokyo is actively promoting Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) research and working to improve efficiency across the entire industrial value chain. Moving forward, by collaborating with Fujitsu's agentic AI technology to optimize the entire supply chain, we aim to contribute to the advancement of industry and the resolution of societal challenges."

For full release click here

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2834905/5647864/7935_12_Fujitsu_Symbol_Mark_Red_Large_v1_0_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fujitsu-develops-multi-ai-agent-collaboration-technology-to-optimize-supply-chains-launches-joint-trials-302628903.html

