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WKN: 855182 | ISIN: JP3818000006 | Ticker-Symbol: FUJ1
Tradegate
24.03.26 | 20:58
17,510 Euro
-1,90 % -0,340
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
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FUJITSU LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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FUJITSU LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
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17,77018,06024.03.
17,67018,03024.03.
PR Newswire
25.03.2026 06:36 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Fujitsu Limited: Fujitsu and The University of Osaka develop new technologies for chemical material energy calculations on early-FTQC quantum computers

Background

Quantum computing holds significant promise across a wide range of industries, including drug discovery, cryptography, and finance. However, current quantum systems are highly error-prone, and practical applications are generally believed to require quantum computers with millions of qubits.

In addition, the accurate calculation of complex molecular chemical energies for practical applications has required excessive computational resources, with prior methods limited by insufficient computational power or impractical timeframes.

Future plans

Fujitsu and The University of Osaka will continue to advance the STAR architecture and molecular model optimization technology, expanding the practical application range of quantum computers in the early-FTQC era. The partners aim to contribute to solving societal challenges by applying these technologies across various industrial fields, including drug discovery, new material development, and finance.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fujitsu-and-the-university-of-osaka-develop-new-technologies-for-chemical-material-energy-calculations-on-early-ftqc-quantum-computers-302724408.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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