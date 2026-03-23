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WKN: 855182 | ISIN: JP3818000006 | Ticker-Symbol: FUJ1
Tradegate
23.03.26 | 10:42
17,960 Euro
+0,84 % +0,150
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
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FUJITSU LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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FUJITSU LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
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17,54017,99011:40
17,58017,93011:39
PR Newswire
23.03.2026 10:00 Uhr
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Fujitsu Limited: Fujitsu-developed traffic simulation system utilized in Maebashi City's public transportation planning

Across municipalities nationwide, addressing the needs of transportation-disadvantaged residents and responding to carbon neutrality in the transportation sector have become urgent challenges, driving the need to advance and modernize public transportation systems.

In Maebashi City, challenges such as demographic changes, increasingly diverse mobility needs, and a shortage of bus drivers have emerged. As city examined optimal bus route reorganization measures under Maebashi City Regional Public Transportation Plan, it required robust and credible scientific evidence to substantiate the effectiveness of these measures.

Fujitsu was selected for COMmmmONS project in April 2025 and developed a system capable of simulating both fixed-route and demand-responsive transportation, a first for Japan. The utility of the simulation results generated by this system was subsequently recognized, leading to its adoption in Maebashi City's regional public transportation plan.

The comprehensive traffic simulation system leverages Fujitsu's social digital twin technology to support pre-verification of measures by simulating human and social behavior. It utilizes generally available statistical data on resident attributes, movement, and destinations, as well as ridership data obtainable from MaaS apps.

Fujitsu plans to commercialize this system as a service by fiscal year 2026, developing it into a standard tool applicable across Japan. It will also promote collaboration with partners engaged in optimizing regional transportation, including local governments, consulting firms, and transportation operators. Through these efforts, Fujitsu aims to support the formulation of regional public transportation plans for local governments across Japan.

Fujitsu will continue to train the system using mobility data and other sources to establish it as an AI engine capable of accurately replicating diverse behaviors of local residents so that it can contribute to urban development and community planning nationwide.

For full release click here

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fujitsu-developed-traffic-simulation-system-utilized-in-maebashi-citys-public-transportation-planning-302721877.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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