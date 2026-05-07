KAWASAKI, Japan, May 7, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that it has developed and launched the X, a new digital system utilizing Salesforce, to streamline the management functions, including mobilization and training support, for the registered Reserve Self-Defense Force personnel [1] in Japan for the Ministry of Defense. The system commenced operations in Japan in April 2026.ReSMS digitalizes and centralizes the management of Reserve Self-Defense Force personnel, including their mobilization and training support. This initiative contributes to the smooth and rapid operation of the Reserve Self-Defense Force system within the Ministry of Defense.OverviewReserve Self-Defense Force personnel are called upon during disasters or national emergencies to serve as Self-Defense Force personnel, engaging in duties such as garrison security and disaster relief. Previously, scheduling their mandatory annual training, which varies by assigned job type, was managed through postal mail and telephone, leading to significant time consumption for recruitment officers in handling registration and other procedures. To address these challenges, Fujitsu collaborated with the Ministry of Defense to build and implement ReSMS. Through ReSMS, Reserve Self-Defense Force personnel can now book their training participation and access e-learning modules via their smartphones or other devices. Furthermore, administrators can centrally manage mobilization tasks, training participation status, and educational progress of Reserve Self-Defense Force personnel using this system. For units receiving training, the system facilitates easier planning of training schedules and coordination with related departments for accommodation, significantly enhancing operational efficiency. This not only streamlines training but also enables timely notification for the mobilization of Reserve Self-Defense Force personnel during emergencies, contributing to rapid disaster relief and assistance. Moving forward, Fujitsu will continue to support the efficient and rapid operation of the Reserve Self-Defense Force system for the Ministry of Defense through functional enhancements and ongoing operation of ReSMS, thereby contributing to Japan's national security.[1] Reserve Self-Defense Force personnel:Part-time special national public servants who, in peacetime, are civilians such as company employees or students, but are called upon during emergencies or disasters to serve as Self-Defense Force personnel for duties like garrison security and disaster relief. There are three categories: Ready Reserve Self-Defense Force personnel, who work alongside active Self-Defense Force members as frontline unit members; Reserve Self-Defense Force candidates, who are undergoing training before being appointed as Reserve Self-Defense Force personnel; and Reserve Self-Defense Force personnel, who are appointed from former Self-Defense Force members or Reserve Self-Defense Force candidates. As of the end of March 2024, the capacity is approximately 60,000 personnel.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic, Investor and Analyst Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.