Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Appointment of CFO

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AIM:FARN)(First North:FARON)(HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announces the appointment of Mr. Jurriaan Dekkers as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as of 1 December 2025.

Mr. Dekkers brings more than 20 years of experience in biopharma and healthcare companies. Most recently, he has been the CFO at ProQR Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing RNA therapies for severe unmet medical needs. Prior to that, he served as CFO of AstraZeneca in the Netherlands and CEO of Acerta Pharma (part of the AstraZeneca Group). He has also held global and European finance roles at DaVita Medical Group, a US-listed international healthcare provider, and Sandvik, amongst others.

He currently serves as a Supervisory Board member and Audit Committee Member at Stichting Kinderpostzegels in the Netherlands.

Mr. Dekkers holds a MSc. in Economics from the Erasmus University Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and is a Certified Public Auditor (Register Accountant, RA) graduate from the Erasmus University Rotterdam.

"We are very happy to welcome Jurriaan into Faron's team in this exciting growth phase ofFaron. His experience and proven track record of fundraising and strategic and commercial growth initiatives will support the advancement of our lead asset bexmarilimab as it enters the registrational study", comments Dr. Juho Jalkanen, CEO of Faron.

The Company's current CFO Yrjö Wichmann will be retiring having played a key role in supporting the Company's strategic transition and growth over a number of years. Mr. Wichmann will remain with the Company for a transitional period until end of 1Q2026 to ensure continuity.

Dr. Juho Jalkanen, CEO of Faron, said, "I would like to thank Yrjö for his great contributions to Faron over the years. Yrjö has had a key role both in the early stages of the Company as well as the more recent phases of growth and transition. Yrjö is an essential part of Faron's history and the spirit of the Company. We will miss him, and wish him all the best in his retirement."

About bexmarilimab

Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Faron (AIM:FARN, First North:FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The company's lead asset, bexmarilimab, is a novel macrophage-guiding immunotherapy being investigated in multiple oncology settings. Further information is available at www.faron.com.

SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/faron-pharmaceuticals-ltd-appointment-of-cfo-1113038