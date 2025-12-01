Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of two new mineralized vein systems at its 100%-owned Tahami South Project in the Segovia-Remedios gold district of Antioquia, Colombia.

The Company's ongoing drill program at Tahami South has successfully identified vein systems that include the previously targeted Vein S and Vein V, confirming the presence of mineralization consistent with quartz vein systems mined regionally. These results confirm the continuation of the Segovia district's geological architecture onto Quimbaya's ground, a core thesis of the Company's strategy.

"This is a milestone event for Quimbaya. These first vein discoveries validate our thesis and represent a turning point as we move from land assembly into value creation through the drill bit," said Alexandre P. Boivin, CEO of Quimbaya Gold. "They are not just promising results, they are proof that we're on to a significant mineralized system, with the grades, geometry, and geology that define Colombia's most productive gold district."

Discovery Highlights

Several Veins intersected across multiple drill platforms

Mineralization intersected in 8 out of 9 drill holes, demonstrating strong structural continuity and robust targeting accuracy in the inaugural Phase 1 program.

Drilling remains ongoing, with over 4,000 meters completed to date; the program has been extended beyond its initial scope in response to encouraging early results.

Two distinct vein structures system (S & V) discovered, confirming Segovia-style mineral continuity on Quimbaya's ground.

Mineralization comprises quartz, barite, carbonate veining with sulphide assemblage (pyrite, chalcopyrite, galena, sphalerite).

Located adjacent to one of Colombia's largest gold producers, within a proven district-scale gold corridor.

"These intercepts confirm that we are tapping into the same geological architecture that has made the Segovia district one of the most prolific gold producers in Latin America," said Ricardo Sierra, B.Sc., AusIMM, VP Exploration. "We see clear continuity in structure, mineralogy, grade, and believe we are only beginning to uncover the full potential at Tahami South."

While initial assay results have been received from select drill holes, the Company is continuing to await the return of a significant portion of its Phase 1 drill campaign. In the interest of providing a more complete and technically coherent picture of the emerging discovery at Tahami South, Quimbaya intends to release assay data once a critical mass of results has been compiled. This approach ensures a balanced and contextualized interpretation of both grade distribution and structural continuity, and reflects the Company's commitment to disciplined, data-driven disclosure as the scale of the system comes into focus.

Strategic Implications: Thesis Confirmed

The discovery of vein systems that include the previously targeted Veins S and V represents the first clear technical validation of Quimbaya's exploration thesis: that district-scale mineralized structures extend beyond known mines into underexplored ground. The Company's focused land acquisition strategy prioritized claims with gold & silver+ at surface and proximity to producers, and now, early drilling confirms this model is working.

With over 4,000 meters already drilled, surpassing the originally planned Phase 1 total, the Company has extended its current program to follow up on promising early results and to further evaluate vein continuity at depth and along strike. The strong correlation between drill intercepts and the geological model has reinforced Quimbaya's exploration thesis. These results not only validate the presence of a robust mineralized system but also provide clear vectors for systematic expansion drilling in 2026.





Figure 1. Plan view of Tahami South showing drill platform locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/276292_5f253638b40f0884_001full.jpg





Figure 2. System S

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/276292_5f253638b40f0884_002full.jpg





Figure 3. System S

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/276292_5f253638b40f0884_003full.jpg





Figure 4. System V

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/276292_5f253638b40f0884_004full.jpg





Figure 5. System V and S

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/276292_5f253638b40f0884_005full.jpg

Capital Strengthened Through Warrant Exercises; Equity Incentives Align Leadership for 2026

Quimbaya Gold is pleased to report that during the second half of 2025, a total of 2,169,164 common shares were issued through the exercise of stock options and warrants, resulting in gross proceeds of C$874,665. This influx of non-dilutive capital reinforces the Company's treasury ahead of a fully funded 2026 drill campaign.

In parallel, the Company granted an aggregate of 614,034 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to members of its senior management and board of directors under its equity incentive plan. These RSUs, which will vest in accordance with the plan and CSE policies, reflect Quimbaya's continued focus on retaining top-tier leadership and aligning long-term performance with shareholder value.

Qualified Person

Ricardo Sierra, AusIMM, is a non-independent Officer "VP Exploration" and the Qualified Person for this news release. Mr. Sierra has sufficient experience with South American exploration projects relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration. He consents to the inclusion of the Exploration Results in the form and context in which they appear.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya aims to discover gold resources through exploration and acquisition of mining properties in the prolific gold mining districts of Colombia. Managed by an experienced team in the mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on three projects in the regions of Segovia (Tahami Project), Puerto Berrio (Berrio Project), and Abejorral (Maitamac Project), all located in Antioquia Province, Colombia.

Quimbaya Gold Inc.

