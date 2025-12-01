

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L), a British aerospace company, said on Monday that its Chief Financial Officer Matthew Gregory intends to retire in 2026. The Board has appointed Ross McCluskey as CFO to succeed Matthew.



Ross will join Melrose as CFO in May 2026. As of now, he is the Executive Vice President, EMEA, and Government and Trade Services at Intertek Group PLC (ITRK.L), a testing and inspection company.



Ross previously served as Group CFO of Intertek from 2018 to 2021.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News