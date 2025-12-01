

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen rose to nearly a 2-week high of 155.39 against the U.S. dollar and a 6-day high of 180.20 against the euro, from Friday's closing quotes of 156.18 and 181.11, respectively.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 5-day highs of 205.54 and 193.24 from last week's closing quotes of 206.74 and 194.31, respectively.



The yen climbed to a 5-day high of 101.62 against the Australian dollar, from Friday's closing value of 102.30.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to 4-day highs of 89.02 and 111.11 from last week's closing quotes of 89.56 and 111.77, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 153.00 against the greenback, 178.00 against the euro, 204.00 against the pound, 190.00 against the franc, 99.00 against the aussie, 87.00 against the kiwi and 108.00 against the loonie.



