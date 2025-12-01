BioNxt Solutions Inc.: BioNxt Signs Letter Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in IP and to Codevelop a Sublingual Drug Formulation for Chemotherapy and Immunosuppressant Treatments

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / BioNxt Solutions Inc. ("BioNxt" or the "Company") (CSE:BNXT)(OTCQB:BNXTF)(FSE:BXT), a bioscience innovator specializing in advanced drug delivery systems, is pleased to announce it has signed a letter agreement with a European-based chemotherapy company (the "Codeveloper") for the exclusive intellectual property rights to a novel sublingual drug formulation using a high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredient for oncology and immunosuppressant treatments.

BioNxt and the Codeveloper will work together to plan and manage the project, including prototype development, IP filings, preclinical and clinical studies, and regulatory filings. 100% of intellectual property rights will be assigned to BioNxt and the Codeveloper will receive a 20% royalty on license fees paid to BioNxt from third-party licensees, capped at USD 50,000,000 in aggregate royalty payments. BioNxt and the Codeveloper are working toward a definitive IP and Collaboration agreement to be signed in the next 60 days.

"This chemotherapy and immunosuppressant product opportunity is an excellent complement to our lead development program, which is a sublingual thin-film formulation of cladribine for multiple sclerosis," said Hugh Rogers, CEO of BioNxt Solutions. "We expect to file provisional patents for our new sublingual product by year-end, which will expand our growing intellectual property portfolio and product pipeline."

The immunosuppressant market is growing rapidly due to a surge in organ transplants and autoimmune disorders. Statista estimates that the global market for immunosuppressants will reach USD 61.05 billion in 2025.

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience innovator focused on next-generation drug delivery technologies, diagnostic screening systems, and active pharmaceutical ingredient development. The Company's proprietary platforms-Sublingual (Thin-Film), Transdermal (Skin Patch), and Oral (Enteric-Coated Tablets)-target key therapeutic areas, including autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, and longevity.

With research and development operations in North America and Europe, BioNxt is advancing regulatory approvals and commercialization efforts, primarily focused on European markets. BioNxt is committed to improving healthcare by delivering precise, patient-centric solutions that enhance treatment outcomes worldwide.

BioNxt is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange:BNXT, OTC Markets:BNXTF and trades in Germany under WKN: A3D1K3. To learn more about BioNxt, please visit www.bionxt.com.

Investor Relations & Media Contact

Hugh Rogers, Co-Founder, CEO and Director

Email: investor.relations@bionxt.com

Phone: +1 778.598.2698

Web: www.bionxt.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bionxt-solutions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bionxt

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking information in this news release includes the anticipated filing date of the Annual Filings. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE: BioNxt Solutions Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bionxt-signs-letter-agreement-to-acquire-100-interest-in-ip-and-to-co-1113030