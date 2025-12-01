

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Leclanché SA (LECN.SW), an energy storage company, announced Monday that Chief Financial Officer Hubert Angleys has left the company and stepped down from the Executive Committee at the end of his temporary assignment on November 30.



The company noted that the search for the new CFO is progressing with a qualified candidate having reached the final selection phase, which will conclude in the coming weeks.



In the Swiss market, the shares were trading 6.90% lower at 0.14 francs.



The firm added that during the transition phase, the finance department will be supported by an accounting firm for a period of up to 6 months. If required, it will be reduced or extended.



Angleys may remain available to support a smooth transition for the firm until his permanent successor is appointed.



Angleys had assumed the position of Interim CFO in Leclanché from October 14, 2024 following the then CFO Pasquale Foglia's departure.



He had been the firm's CFO from February 1, 2016 until April 30, 2022.



