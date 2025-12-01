Safello Group AB: Safello lists 8 new cryptocurrencies on its platform

Stockholm, 1 December 2025 | Safello, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Nordics, today adds 8 new cryptocurrencies to its offering: XRP (XRP), ETC (Ethereum Classic), BNB (BNB), TRX (Tron), XLM (Stellar), POL (Polygon), GALA (Gala), and MANA (Decentraland).

The new additions expand Safello's offering across several segments of the crypto market and reflect the company's focus on providing investors with access to a diverse selection of digital assets. The cryptocurrencies represent established projects in payment networks, blockchain infrastructure, the metaverse, and decentralized applications.

Safello is the first company in Sweden to be authorized as a crypto-asset service provider under the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation.

The cryptocurrencies are available for trading starting today via safello.com and in Safello's mobile application for iOS and Android.

Safello now offers trading in a total of 38 cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Chainlink (LINK), Polkadot (DOT), Algorand (ALGO), Uniswap (UNI), USD Coin (USDC), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), NEAR Protocol (NEAR), Avalanche (AVAX), The Graph (GRT), Dogecoin (DOGE), The Sandbox (SAND), Aave (AAVE), Fantom (FTM), Compound (COMP), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogwifhat (WIF), Jupiter (JUP), Synthetix (SNX), Fetch.AI (FET), Yearn.finance (YFI), WOO (WOO), Arbitrum (ARB), Optimism (OP), Popcat (POPCAT), OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP), Official Melania Meme (MELANIA), XRP (XRP), ETC (Ethereum Classic), BNB (BNB), TRX (Tron), XLM (Stellar), POL (Polygon), GALA (Gala), and MANA (Decentraland).

For more information, please contact

Christian Ploog at press@safello.com

Certified Adviser

Amudova AB is Safello's certified adviser.