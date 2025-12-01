Research reveals that while the majority of consumers have used AI to shop, over two-thirds cannot name a single standout AI-powered retail experience

CI&T (NYSE: CINT), a global AI and tech acceleration partner, today announced the release of Retail Tech Reality Check, a new report examining how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming consumer shopping across the UK and Ireland.

Surveying 2,000 consumers in the UK and Ireland, the study highlights a significant gap between consumer expectations and retailer execution. It found that 61% of consumers are using or have used AI when shopping, with 53% doing so often. However, over two-thirds (68%) could not name a single AI shopping experience that impressed them.

While 64% of consumers want retailers to use AI to improve their shopping experiences, many remain sceptical about how retailers are implementing the technology, as trust remains the defining barrier to adoption. The research found that when it came to AI usage, consumers were most concerned about data privacy issues, followed by the fear that the technology would be biased and push them towards certain brands.

Other key findings include:

83% say a data breach impacts their shopping behaviours to some extent 47% say they stop shopping with a retailer, temporarily or permanently, after a security breach

80% expect prices of most goods to rise over the next few years, with 64% planning to be more cautious with their purchases to balance out rising costs

87% have at least sometimes found that an item they researched online was unavailable in-store when they arrived

Additionally, social media has become a mainstream retail channel. According to the report, 70% of consumers reported buying something directly or indirectly through it, with Facebook and TikTok as the most commonly used platforms. As a result, discovery, research and purchase are converging into one seamless journey that increasingly incorporates newer retail channels and touchpoints.

Melissa Minkow, Global Director of Retail Strategy Insights at CI&T, said retailers must move faster to incorporate AI in consumer-friendly ways into the purchase journey.

Convenience remains the biggest driver when choosing shopping channels, with respondents saying they would most appreciate retailers using AI primarily to save them time, make it easier to find what they want, and help them get the best prices.

Minkow added, "Consumers are seeking solution-oriented shopping experiences, but discovery and control are still crucial parts of the journey. It is up to retailers to build and be part of the most valuable path to purchase for the shopper, without sacrificing their opportunities for exploration."

CI&T's findings suggest that 2026 will be a tipping point for UK retail, as consumers demand faster, and more relevant shopping experiences without compromising trust.

