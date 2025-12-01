Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
MONSTER VON MAROKKO: AYA liefert die stärksten Bohrergebnisse seiner Geschichte - und dieser 3-Mrd-Dollar-Silberproduzent steigt jetzt in eine neue Liga auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NBWD | ISIN: US02146M2017 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MBAK ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MBAK ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.12.2025 07:06 Uhr
9 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MBAK Energy Solutions Inc: MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. begins trading under new OTC Ticker - OTC:MBAK

SEOUL, South Korea and SHENZHEN, China and WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC:MBAK) (f/k/a Alternet Systems, Inc.) completed all regulatory processes to change the company's ticker symbol from ALYI to MBAK on the OTCID market. This change became effective on 28 November 2025 where the company is now listed as OTC:MBAK.

MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of non-fossil fuel energy products. The company has expertise in the design and production of lithium, sodium, and solid state batteries for industrial, medical, portable electronics, and EV applications.

Contact: info@mbakcorp.com

Website: www.mbakcorp.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.