Classification of Parmantier & Cie. GmbH to HausVorteil AG Company Name: HausVorteil AG ISIN: DE000A31C222 Reason for the research: INITIAL STUDY 'Equity Release' Recommendation: Buy from: 01.12.2025 Target price: 31.00 Euro Target price on sight of: 12 month Last rating change: None Analyst: René Parmantier, Benedikt Krämer

Scalable equity release business model already profitable - High demand, access to financing determines growth



HausVorteil AG covers a wide range of equity release* models (*see glossary) for (older) property owners. Properties that are not included in the company's own portfolio can be brokered to partners in return for a commission. Currently, partial purchases (with 117% debt coverage) arerecorded in the books of the special purpose vehicles (SPVs) and provide easily predictable cash flows for the AG and SPVs. In our forecast, we assume that the SPVs will gradually increase their annual purchase volume, not limited to partial purchases, to €100 million by 2030. A significantly faster upscaling is possible. The business model is attractive due to contractually secured, predictable cash flows. Each equity release property generates positive contribution margins over its entire term.



The withdrawal of a major financier for partial purchases in September 2025 has led to the departure of some partial purchase providers, whiledemand remains high. The market shakeout is an opportunity for HausVorteil in terms of leads and conditions.



Strengths:

1) Referring enquiries to partners already generates commission income that covers running costs.

2) HausVorteil covers (also via partners) a wide range of equity release solutions for (especially older) property owners who want to release equity without having to move.

3) As the company grows, economies of scale come into play (portfolio management, network).

4) With the planned equity release platform (B2B, closed user group), HausVorteil can use leads more efficiently.



Challenge: Capital is needed to leverage existing growth potential. Access to capital is the key barrier to growth (each purchase generates an annual interest margin (SPVs) and portfolio commission for the AG and, ultimately, a commission from the sale of the properties).





You can download the research here: PCR_HausVorteil_2025_12_01_EN



