

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Haiti is rapidly becoming a central hub in a multinational trafficking network, according to the United Nations.



A record seizure of cocaine off the coast of Haiti has underlined the island nation's 'pivotal role in trafficking routes linking South America, the Caribbean and the United States', the UN said in a press release.



The traffickers involved in the cocaine shipment were Bahamian and Jamaican nationals, underscoring the presence of regional actors collaborating with Haitian counterparts.



The seizures of drugs both in Haitian waters and in Europe indicate coordinated and established trafficking routes that require a robust regional response by law enforcement agencies.



Newly established drug routes are also overlapping with migrant smuggling operations, in which Haitian nationals are increasingly involved.



Meanwhile, the drug trade contributes to regional instability, undermines governance, disrupts economies and fuels violence.



Ports, trade routes and tourism sectors in affected countries face increased security challenges and reputational damage.



Haiti is in the grip of a security crisis as gangs battle for control of territory in the capital and beyond while continuing to expand their criminal activities.



A record 1,045 kilograms of cocaine was seized in July near Haiti's Île de la Tortue off the north coast of the nation in a maritime operation by Haitian authorities. It was the Caribbean country's largest drug bust in more than 30 years.



Two weeks later, 426 kg of cannabis were confiscated in Petite-Anse, near Cap-Haïtien in the north of the country.



There have been additional seizures reported. Two Haitian nationals were arrested in Jamaica with more than 1,350 kg of cannabis.



The cocaine which was seized in July is believed to have originated in South America and was destined for distribution across the Caribbean and the US, investigators think.



The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) recently received evidence of drugs being shipped to Europe. In August, Belgian authorities seized 1,156 kg of cocaine in the port of Antwerp in a container originating from Haiti.



Much of the international drug trafficking activity has been centred around Île de la Tortue which has long been a strategic point for transnational criminal operations, partly due to its considerable size and remoteness, UN said.



