Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 01

mBank S.A. EUR500mil 6.25NC5.25 Green SNP

Post Stabilisation Notice

December 01, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

mBank S.A.

EUR500mn 3.7714% Green Senior Non-Preferred due 03 March 2032

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation(within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertakenby the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: mBank S.A. Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: XS3244863729 Aggregate nominal amount: € 500,000,000 Description: 3.7714% Green Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 03 March 2032 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG Banco Santander, S.A. BNP Paribas SA Citigroup Global Markets Limited J.P. Morgan SE

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.