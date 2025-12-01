Kalo Gold Corp.: Kalo Gold Confirms Preserved Epithermal System With Gold at Surface, Validates Deeper Drill Targets on the Namalau Trend

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Kalo Gold Corp. (TSX-V:KALO) ("Kalo" or the "Company") reports that advanced mineralogical analysis has confirmed gold in surface silica caps and validated the preserved vertical architecture of the epithermal system along the Namalau Trend, providing direct vectors for deeper drilling in 2026.

Results are from QEMSCAN analysis of nine samples collected from Dua along the Namalau Trend within the Company's 100%-owned 367 square km Vatu Aurum Project, located on Vanua Levu, Fiji.

Quantitative Evaluation of Minerals by Scanning Electron Microscopy (QEMSCAN) is an automated mineralogical-analysis system that can identify and quantify the minerals in rock, core or ore samples - producing detailed mineral maps, modal mineralogy, grain-size, mineral association and liberation data to support geological modeling and metallurgical planning.

The objective of the work was to characterize mineral textures, alteration assemblages, and mineral hosts associated with the silica-rich and gold-bearing units previously identified at surface.

Highlights

Gold Confirmed at Surface: High-silica samples at Dua contain up to 0.722 g/t gold with elevated epithermal pathfinder elements (As, Sb, Hg, Se, Mo).

Preserved System Confirmed: Vuggy quartz textures in surface silica bodies indicate minimal erosion, suggesting the deeper high-grade boiling zone remains intact.

Pathfinder Vectors Established: Consistent pathfinder element enrichment provides direct targeting vectors toward deeper mineralized zones.

Geological Model Validated: QEMSCAN confirms vertical alteration zonation from surface silica caps through carbonate and volcaniclastic host rocks, supporting the interpreted epithermal model.

"These results confirm that Dua represents the preserved upper levels of a low-sulphidation epithermal system. Gold in the surface silica caps, combined with the complete pathfinder element suite, validates our geological model and provides clear vectors for 2026 drilling. We're now integrating this mineralogical work with structural mapping and geophysics to define high-priority drill targets along the Namalau, Loma, and Buca Trends." - Terry L Tucker, P.Geo., CEO & Director

Significance for 2026 Drilling

The confirmation of vuggy quartz textures and pathfinder element enrichment in surface samples indicates the epithermal system at Dua has undergone minimal erosion. In preserved epithermal systems, this indicates the high-grade zone- where gold is deposited from hot fluids-likely remains intact at depth, making it an attractive drilling target.

The QEMSCAN results provide mineralogical confirmation supporting the Company's decision to advance deeper drilling along the Namalau Trend in 2026. By confirming the preservation of the upper epithermal levels and documenting the complete pathfinder element suite, these results reduce geological risk and strengthen the technical foundation for targeting deeper structural conduits beneath the silica-rich zones at Dua.

Interpretation

The combined QEMSCAN mineralogy, silica textures, and pathfinder element patterns from Dua indicate that these areas represent high-level portions of a preserved low-sulphidation epithermal system. Gold is confirmed within the silica-replaced and brecciated units at Dua, while drill-core material reflects the underlying carbonate and volcaniclastic stratigraphy.

The Company is integrating these mineralogical results with structural mapping, trench geochemistry, and drilling data to define and prioritize drill targets beneath the silica-rich zones at Dua for the 2026 exploration program along the broader Namalau, Loma, and Buca Trends.

These results fit within the broader 30-km Aurum Epithermal Field, which hosts multiple preserved epithermal centers, including Wainikoro and Coqeloa, all of which remain largely untested at depth. Dua represents the first systematic mineralogical analysis within this district-scale system, providing a technical template for evaluating the other untested centers.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical information in this news release was prepared, reviewed, and approved by Andrew Randell, P.Geo., principal of SGDS Hive, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Mr. Randell is independent of the Company and has verified the data disclosed, having conducted multiple site visits and direct supervision of the exploration program.

ABOUT KALO GOLD CORP.

Kalo Gold Corp. (TSX-V:KALO) is a gold exploration company focused on low-sulphidation epithermal gold systems in Fiji. The 100%-owned Vatu Aurum Project spans 367 km² on Vanua Levu and is in a preserved volcanic back-arc setting with district-scale gold potential. Exploration is centered on the Aurum Epithermal Field, where drilling, trenching, and geochemistry have outlined multiple structurally controlled gold targets. Kalo's technical program is led by SGDS Hive.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements reflect management's current expectations, strategic objectives, and exploration priorities at the time of this release. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and include, but are not limited to:

The Company's planned multi-phase exploration and drilling program, including the targeting of structurally controlled gold zones at Coqeloa, Aurum Prime, Namalau, Loma, and Buca Trends, and the Qiriyaga Complex.

Interpretations of geological features, mineralization continuity, and deposit potential, based on geophysical surveys, surface sampling, and historical drill data, which are subject to change as additional drilling and verification work is conducted.

The potential for district-scale gold mineralization, subject to further exploration, drilling, and independent verification.

All exploration results, including geochemical data and historical intercepts, are preliminary in nature and do not constitute a mineral resource estimate. Further exploration, including drilling, is required to confirm the continuity, grade, and extent of mineralization at the Vatu Aurum Project.

The Company's ability to secure sufficient financing, obtain necessary regulatory approvals, and establish strategic partnerships to advance exploration and development activities.

Exploration Risks & Uncertainties

Forward-looking statements are subject to geological, financial, and regulatory risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to:

Exploration risk: There is no guarantee that current exploration activities will result in an economically viable mineral resource.

Drilling uncertainty: Trench and soil sampling results are not necessarily indicative of subsurface mineralization, and drilling is required to confirm continuity, grade, and extent.

Permit and regulatory risks: Exploration activities are subject to government approvals, environmental regulations, and permitting requirements.

Funding constraints: The Company's ability to execute exploration programs depends on market conditions and financing availability.

Commodity price volatility: Gold price fluctuations may impact the economic feasibility of any future discoveries.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about Kalo Gold Corp.'s business, as well as beliefs and assumptions made by the Company's management.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may not prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially due to several known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are beyond the control of the Company.

Kalo Gold Corp. does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this release.

For a more detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties, please refer to Kalo Gold Corp.'s public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

