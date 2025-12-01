Hemlo Mining Corp. Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSXV at Market-Open on Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Shares to start trading under the symbol "HMMC"

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Hemlo Mining Corp. (TSXV:HMMC) (formerly Carcetti Capital Corp.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares (the "HMC Shares") will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, under the symbol "HMMC". The Company will ring the opening bell at the TSXV to commemorate its first day of trading following the completion of its acquisition of the Hemlo Gold Mine ("Hemlo", or the "Mine") in Ontario, Canada from certain wholly-owned subsidiaries of Barrick Mining Corporation ("Barrick") (the "Transaction") on November 26, 2025.

"The Hemlo acquisition has launched our Company as a new, mid-tier Canadian gold producer, bringing meaningful gold production supported by an experienced management team and a well-funded operation," said Jason Kosec, President and CEO of Hemlo Mining Corp. "The commencement of trading on the TSXV marks an important next step for our Company."

In connection with the Transaction and as previously disclosed, Carcetti Capital Corp. amalgamated with a wholly-owned subsidiary and continued as one corporation under the name "Hemlo Mining Corp.", on November 27, 2025 (the "Amalgamation"). The Company also consolidated its shares (the "Consolidation") on the basis of two-thirds (2/3) of a new common share for every one pre-consolidation share. The TSXV published its final approval of the Transaction in its Bulletin on November 28, 2025.

In connection with the Amalgamation and the Consolidation, the Company has issued HMC Shares to former holders of Carcetti Capital Corp. common shares. No action is required by such holders to receive HMC Shares in replacement of their shares of Carcetti Capital Corp.

On a post-Consolidation basis, there are 295,496,920 HMC Shares outstanding (307,593,617 HMC Shares on a fully-diluted basis).

For more information regarding the Consolidation, see the Company's filing statement dated November 21, 2025 and the Company's news release dated November 26, 2025. Upon completion of the Amalgamation and the Consolidation, the HMC Shares will not be subject to a hold period under Canadian securities laws.

Opening Bell at TSXV

The Company will ring the opening bell at the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on Tuesday December 2, 2025 at 9:25 a.m. ET.

The event will be hosted in-person at the TMX Market Centre, located in the heart of downtown Toronto's Financial District, where Jonathan Awde, Executive Chairman, Jason Kosec, President and CEO, and Jon Case, CFO will be joined by members of the senior leadership team.

Audiences are invited to watch the ceremony live by joining the live stream on December 2, 2025, at 9.25 a.m. ET. Following the ceremony, a recording of the event will be publicly available via TMX Group's YouTube channel.

Watch live: https://youtube.com/live/VJfuUIn5LiE?feature=share

About Hemlo Mining Corp.

Hemlo Mining Corp. (previously Carcetti Capital Corp.) recently closed the acquisition of the Hemlo Gold Mine in Ontario, Canada from Barrick Mining Corp. for aggregate consideration of approximately US$1.1 billion. The Hemlo Gold Mine is located 35 kilometers east of the town of Marathon, Ontario and has produced approximately 25 million ounces of gold from both underground and open pit operations since production began in 1985. The Company is looking to establish itself as a leading Canadian mid-tier growth-focused gold producer, with an immediate focus on maximizing the value of the Hemlo Gold Mine's existing infrastructure through a fit-for-purpose operating approach, while unlocking new opportunities through an aggressive brownfields exploration.

Contact Information

Jason Kosec, President, CEO and Director, 250-552-7424

Jonathan Awde, Executive Chairman of the Board, 604-761-5251

General Inquiries: info@hemlomining.com

