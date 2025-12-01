ROCKWOOL A/S: ROCKWOOL Group launches an inspiring new brand campaign under the tagline, "If it's worth building"

HEDEHUSENE, Denmark, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROCKWOOL products have long been known for their high quality and reliable performance in protecting the built environments where people live, learn, play, and recover. The new brand campaign puts these places and the people who live life in them every day at the forefront - where they belong. It's about protecting people, being resilient, and making a difference in people's lives.

And that is the spirit of the new tagline - that those who are worth everything to us deserve the very best. They deserve ROCKWOOL.

Mirella Vitale, ROCKWOOL's Chief Marketing Officer, comments, "At ROCKWOOL, we have always believed in protecting what truly matters the most - our families, homes, livelihoods and the world we live in. Our product solutions provide safety, comfort and peace of mind. That really captures the essence of ROCKWOOL's purpose and mission in this world. That's also why we believe that if it's worth building, it's worth the best. It's worth ROCKWOOL".

With the backdrop of more stringent regulatory and customer demands on energy efficiency, carbon emissions, fire safety, sustainability performance, and resilience, the campaign launch is also very timely in addressing evolving market dynamics.

Mirella Vitale continues, "Introducing a new tagline is a significant moment for any brand - and the timing for ROCKWOOL is ideal. Expectations for safer, more resilient and more energy-efficient buildings are rising rapidly. Across Europe, there is growing recognition that renovation is essential, and we see a clear shift towards non-combustible, high-performance materials. Our new tagline helps us stand out in this changing landscape and positions ROCKWOOL as the brand that brings modern resilience and modern living together".

The campaign launch will include an inspiring and emotive videoand other assets that will be brought to life via a multi-channel social media effort initially in North America and select European markets, followed by a broader brand campaign initiative in 2026.

