Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe CA: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB US: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI") announces that its CEO and several members of its Board of Directors have recently purchased common shares of the Company in the open market.

Participants in the recent insider purchases include:

Catherine Flax, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member

Correne Loeffler, Board Member

Jonson Sun, Board Member

Daryl Heald, Board Member

These purchases were made individually and independently, and reflect a shared confidence in Zefiro's strategic direction, operational execution, and long-term value creation potential.

"Zefiro has spent the past several months strengthening the financial and operational foundation of the Company," said Catherine Flax, CEO of Zefiro. "We have sharpened our focus on revenue-generating activities, enhanced operational performance, and continue to build meaningful partnerships across state, federal, and commercial channels. These insider purchases underscore our collective belief in the Company's trajectory and in the work our teams are delivering every day."

The Company continues to execute initiatives related to orphan well retirement, methane emissions reduction, environmental credit generation, and the development of scalable solutions for verified emissions abatement.

The insider transactions referenced above were completed through open-market purchases and will be reflected in regulatory filings as required.

DRAFT LINKED IN POST LINKING TO THIS RELEASE:

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an Environmental Services Company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seeks", "believes", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", "anticipates" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information including statements regarding: the purchase of shares by certain individuals; revenue-generating activities, operational performance, and partnerships across state, federal, and commercial channels; and initiatives related to orphan well retirement, methane emissions reduction, environmental credit generation, and the development of solutions for emissions abatement. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276413

SOURCE: Zefiro Methane Corp.