Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (FSE: 5GP) (OTCQB: AMCOF) ("Americore" or the "Company") is pleased to deliver a progress update on the Company's flagship Trinity Silver Project, located in Pershing County, Nevada, and to announce a significant expansion of its land footprint through newly staked claims.

Americore has strengthened its district-scale position with the addition of approximately 1,400 acres (70 unpatented mining claims) acquired through direct staking. The Company now controls approximately 21,870 acres of contiguous land spanning patented Newmont fee ground, leasehold concessions, and new targets on unpatented mining claims, reinforcing Americore's presence across a historically productive silver district with meaningful blue-sky exploration potential.

This expansion provides Americore with greater access to newly interpreted structural trends and conceptual silver-bearing corridors, including areas proximal to historic stockpiles where historic reports suggest additional mineralized opportunity which may support future leach pad testing and pilot-scale evaluation programs.

Upcoming Exploration Catalysts

Planned activities are designed to convert historic data, stockpile potential, and large contiguous land control into a modern, reinterpretative exploration framework. Key initiatives include:

Full digitization and reinterpretation of substantial historic exploration datasets inherited from the Newmont acquisition lands;

AI-assisted 3D structural and mineralization modelling to refine and test historic trend continuity, depth extensions, and potential pathway architecture;

A confirmation-based drill strategy including the twinning of select historic holes and auger testing of the historic stockpiles to validate geological assumptions used in prior reporting;

Target refinement across newly staked Seka corridors, which historic evidence suggests may introduce additional structural and mineralization complexity supportive of future resource work;

A targeted goal of delivering a current NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate by Q2 2026, with preliminary modelling scheduled for completion in Q1 2026.

Project Credentials - Historic Scale + Modern Interpretation

The Trinity Silver Project lies just 23 miles northwest of Lovelock, Nevada, benefitting from year-round access, established permitting precedent, mining culture, and existing infrastructure, including power, logistics corridors, historical leach facilities, and major operator adjacency.

Between 1987 and 1988, U.S. Borax and its joint-venture partner mined 1,085,790 tons of silver-oxide material at an average grade of 6.32 oz/ton Ag, producing approximately 5 million ounces of silver via open-pit, heap-leach operations. These historic reports provide important geological context but should not be relied upon as current economic or resource certainty without further verification by the Company.

Management Commentary

Jeff Poloni, CEO of Americore, commented:

"The Trinity Silver district represents a rare combination of historic scale, missing modern modelling, and district-wide expansion runway. We are aggressively unlocking the value of decades of legacy exploration, integrating AI-driven structural modelling, and positioning Americore at the convergence of historic production credibility and modern geological interpretation. The land expansion materially broadens our target universe and sets the stage for an exciting 2026 with clear catalysts."

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release have been reviewed and approved by Chris M. Healey, P.Geo., Chief Geologist and Director of Americore Resources Corp., who is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

About Americore Resources Corp.

Americore is a North American exploration and resource development company advancing the Trinity Silver Project in Nevada-a past-producing silver mine district with strong expansion potential. The Company is led by a team with deep experience across exploration discovery, resource delineation, commercial development, and capital markets execution.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

